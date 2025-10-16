2nd Pak vs SA Test: Aqib Javed to supervise spin-friendly pitches

Director of High Performance and national selector Aqib Javed is set to reach Rawalpindi on Friday to oversee pitch preparations for the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa.

The second Test is scheduled to begin on October 20 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the hosts holding an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

A reliable source told ARY News that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has instructed the ground staff to prepare a turning track.

Sources revealed that the pitch curators have been working tirelessly for the past three days to ensure conditions favour spin.

Aqib’s visit is aimed at reviewing the surface and ensuring it aligns with Pakistan’s tactical plans for the series decider.

Both teams are expected to arrive in Islamabad on Friday, with Pakistan riding high on their 93-run victory in the opening Test at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The hosts defended a target of 277, bowling out South Africa for 183 on the fourth day to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Notably, Pakistan have leaned heavily on spin-friendly pitches in home Tests since last year’s series against England.

After suffering a crushing defeat by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test, Pakistan made significant changes under Aqib Javed’s guidance, both in team selection and pitch strategy.

The approach, which included preparing drier, spin-assisted surfaces, proved successful as Pakistan bounced back to win the remaining two Tests and clinch the series 2–1.

The formula has since become central to Pakistan’s red-ball approach at home.