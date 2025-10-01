3.2 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Earthquake tremors were felt in several areas of Karachi on Wednesday morning, including Malir and I.I. Chundrigar Road, ARY News reported.

According to the Seismological Centre, the quake struck at 9:34 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.2 at a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicentre was located 7 kilometers northwest of Malir.

Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department, Anjum Nazir, said earthquakes of magnitude 3 are common and often go unnoticed. However, this tremor was felt more strongly as it exceeded a magnitude of 3.

Earlier in September, earthquake jolted Islamabad, parts of Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the tremors began from the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, with a recorded depth of 111 kilometres.

The earthquake tremors were felt in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Malakand, Mardan, Hangu, Nowshera, Battagram, Swat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Buner, Attock, Mianwali, and Gujranwala.

These tremors follow a series of earlier shocks in the region, with experts warning of ongoing tectonic activity due to Pakistan’s location near the Eurasian and Indian plate junction.