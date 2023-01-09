3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Mirpur, other parts of AJK

ISLAMABAD: A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit several parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Mirpur and others, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

According to details, an earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter Scale hit Mirpur and other parts of AJK. The epicentre of the earthquake was near Jhelum, while its depth was 10 kilometres.

The residents left their homes in panic for safer places but no loss of life and property was reported.

Read more: Earthquake tremors jolt Swat, adjoining areas

Earlier in January, an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit parts of Lahore and other cities of Punjab province.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sharaqpur, Jaranwala and other areas of Punjab province.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 20km away from Sheikhupura. However, no casualty was reported so far

Comments