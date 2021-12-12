3.8 magnitude earthquake hits parts of the country

KARACHI: Earthquake tremors were felt in different parts of the country in the early hours of Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindukush mountainous region in Afghanistan. The intensity of the tremors was recorded at 3.8 magnitude at a depth of 120 km.

Due to the earthquake, the citizens came out of their houses reciting Kalima-e-Tayyaba and Ashtaghfar. No casualties were reported due to the earthquake.

Meanwhile, the tremors were also felt in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, causing panic among the citizens.

The epicenter was reported at 70 km west of Hyderabad with a depth of 30 km. The intensity of the tremors were recorded at 3.3.

Read more: 4.1 magnitude earthquake in Karachi ‘surprising’: PMD

Earlier this month, earthquake tremors were felt in Karachi.

The tremors were felt in the city’s areas including, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Hadid, II Chandragar Road, Malir, Scheme 33, Saddar, Gulzar-e-Hajri, Port Qasim, Quaidabad, Khokhrapar, Malir, Lyari, Sher Shah, Kharadar, Kemari and adjoining areas.

The Richter scale recorded the earthquake at 4.1 with an epicenter near Defence Housing Authority (DHA) phase 9 and a depth of 15 Kilometers, the PMD had confirmed and added that the time of the tremors was recorded at 10:16 pm.

