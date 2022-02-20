3.8 magnitude tremors felt near Qila Saifullah in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude jolted the northwest of Qila Saifullah in Balochistan province in the wee hours of this morning, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that the quake with an intensity of 3.83 on the Richter Scale hit the Northwest of Qilla Saifullah at 37 kilometers distance on 6:54 am.

Earlier, three tremors were reported from yesterday evening in the area. A tremor of 3.2 intensity was recorded at Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region on Saturday evening.

Another tremor of 3.8 intensity at the Richter Scale was recorded last night at 23:03 pm in the Northeast of Garhi Habibullah at 25 km distance, while at 23:34 pm in the Northeast of Zhob at 71 Km distance, the NSMC reported.

There are no reports of injuries or property damage.

Strong earthquake tremors earlier hit the upper parts of the country on Feb 05. The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, sending people in panic and fleeing their homes.

The KP cities struck by the quake included Swat, Mansehra, Mardan, Lower Dir, Shangla, Buner, and Abottabad. Whereas, the earthquake also rattled Punjab’s Rawalpindi, Kalabagh, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sangla Hill and Chiniot.

The tremors were also felt in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

