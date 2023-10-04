3 Best SSDs for recording video on iPhone 15 Pro

The changes in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max make the flagship iPhones excellent devices for videography, to take full advantage of the USB-C speed, these are the best external SSDs for the iPhone 15 that one should carry.
Apple recently launched its devices – iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max – the cameras of these phones have an updated feature called ‘ProRes Log’ for video capturing making this phone an essential purchase for videographers and other creators that rely on video.
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max equipped with USB-C offers 10Gbit output – giving it a lot of bandwidth to transfer data from the iPhone to another storage device.
This fast data transfer is a very video-friendly feature allowing the users to film the highest quality video possible without thinking about the internal storage of the iPhone.
The latest iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max equipped with a tetraprism camera lens on the rear allow the phone to record a video on 4K ProRes Log footage to its internal memory at 30 frames per second (FPS). Meanwhile, the users are enabled to record the same resolution with 60 frames per second (FPS) by connecting an external memory – namely an external drive connected via USB-C.
From a videographer perspective this feature makes the iPhone an extremely useful device.
Best SSD for iPhone 15 video — External drive requirements
To record an external drive and support the 4K 60fps ProRes footage, Apple provides a set of minimum requirements.
As Apple’s equipped its new devices with a USB 3 Type-C connection with a support for 10Gbps output, the drive needs to support this requirement.
However, it is important to remember that not every USB-C cable or drive can operate at high data transfer speed so it is advisable to check in advance if the device is up to the requirement or not.
The external device must be capable of writing at a speed of at least 220 megabytes (MB) per second. However, if a slower external drive is connected, a Slow Recording Speed message may pop up.
Based on these requirements, there are several drives that appear to theoretically work with the above-mentioned feature, but it is crucial to note that the 220 megabytes per second speed must be sustained, not just a burst speed.
Keeping in mind, it’s not a good idea to plug in an SD card reader or rely on cheap USB thumb drives as these drives operate slower than advertised speed which can result in choppy recording and dropped frames.
Furthermore, the external drive must be formatted with either APFS or exFAT, and it should not be password-protected.
Crucial X8
The 4.3-inch in length and 2.1-inch in width easily pocketable external drive – Crucial X8 – is a durable external drive with a durable anodized aluminum unibody core design that can survive a 7.5-foot drop and extreme hot temperatures, shock, and vibrations.
This external drive is plugged in over USB-C and supplied with a cable with a USB-A adapter, which operates over USB 3.2 and a data transfer speed of up to 1,050MB/s which is more than enough to connect with an iPhone as well is evenly useful for transferring data from the drive to MacBook Pro.
The price of the Crucial X8 with 1TB storage capacity starts from $59.99 on Amazon, while the Crucial X8 4TB storage drive is available to purchase for $199.99.
Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD Gen 2
This device is one of the favorites among the videographers and creators, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD consists of a thin and stylish portable drive along with a carabiner loop to tag the drive to a keychain or a belt loop.
The device is also drop-protected up to 6.5 feet and has IP55 water and Dust resistance.
This SanDisk drive equipped with nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) storage – a new storage access and transport protocol for flash and next-generation solid-state drives (SSDs) – can read 1,050MB/s with 1,000MB/s writing speed.
There is also a hardware encryption software tool available for the users which have to download to secure the drive.
The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is available on Amazon with a starting price of 59.99 for 500GB storage, while the storage device is available in several colors as well as in 1TB, to 4TB storage capacity with the price of the top model being fixed at $219.99 on Amazon.
Samsung T7 Shield
The Samsung T7 Shield is also a strong external drive option as it takes everything from the standard T7 drive with a lot of protection including an IP65 dust and water resistance feature.
The Samsung T7 Shield is covered with a rubber exterior to absorb heat and the ability to survive a 9.8-foot drop.
The drive itself can work at up to 1,050MB/s for reads and 1,000MB/s for writes, with both Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to Type-A cables in the box too.
Available in three colors and two capacities, the Samsung T7 Shield costs $79.99 for 1TB on Amazon, or $119.99 for 2TB.