3 Body Problem: Netflix announces major update about sci-fi series

Netflix has confirmed ordering additional episodes of the acclaimed sci-fi series 3 Body Problem.

The streaming giant on Wednesday announced that it had renewed 3 Body Problem without specifying the exact details, Variety reported.

Later a press release stated that Netflix had ordered additional episodes of the series instead of extending it for a season 2.

With the announcement, Netflix appears to be planning to bring the series to a conclusion as creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo had earlier said that they get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion.

Read more: Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’ leaves jaws dropped among Chinese viewers

However, in an earlier interview, Benioff said the team of the sci-fi series would need at least four seasons to tell the whole story.

The series is based on the novels written by Liu Cixin and tells the story of a young woman who in 1960s decided to make a group of scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront a major threat to humanity in China.

Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, and Jess Hong starred in the show.

Additionally, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce were also part of the series cast.

3 Body Problem found a large audience in China on the first day of its release despite the streaming service not being available there, and prompted immediate debate on social media.

The Netflix series 3 Body Problem is an adaptation of the first novel in a trilogy by Chinese author Liu Cixin, and made for the screen by the creators of Games of Thrones.

Liu’s novel has sold millions of copies since it was published in Chinese in 2008 and counts former U.S. President Barack Obama among its fans. The English translation was the first novel by an Asian writer to win science fiction’s Hugo Award for best novel.