3 dead as Kakul village landsliding tramples house roof

ABBOTTABAD: In a horrific landsliding on Sunday near the Kakul’s Paijo village, at least three people have been reported dead and more injured as a house roof collapsed on the family residing in, ARY News reported quoting rescue sources.

According to the rescue officials, the efforts to pull out the injured in underway following the landsliding. So far two people have been recovered and shifted to the local hospital. The operation is still underway to find more feared to be stuck under the rubble.

The rains in the Hazara and Mansehra regions have been devastating lately as the earlier update confirmed 11 deaths in the Tor Ghar regions as well after torrential rains razed five houses.

