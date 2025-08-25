3 FC personnel martyred in Hangu terrorist attack

HANGU: Three personnel of the Federal Constabulary (FC) embraced martyrdom in Hangu after repelling a terrorist assault by India-backed militants.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur attended the funeral prayers of the martyrs at the FC Headquarters in Peshawar. Inspector General of KP Police Zulfiqar Hameed, FC Commandant Nazir Gaara, the KP Chief Secretary, and other senior officials were also present.

The martyrs were identified as Naik Sadiq Hussain, Constable Abdul Ghaffar, and Constable Zewar Khan. Their coffins, draped in the national flag, were laid to rest with full honors, as floral wreaths were placed and prayers offered for their eternal peace.

Paying tribute to their sacrifice, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said: “The sacrifices of these valiant sons will never go in vain. Their courage is a beacon for the nation, and their families are our families. The people of Pakistan will forever remain indebted to them.” Together with CM Gandapur, he shouldered the coffins.

Later, the minister met the bereaved families to offer condolences and assured them of the government’s full support. He also visited the FC Hospital to inquire after Naib Subedar Kashif, who was injured in the attack, praising his bravery in confronting the militants.

Read More: KP police kill nine terrorists in Hangu operation

Senior civil and military officials reaffirmed that the blood of martyrs would not go in vain and pledged that the fight against terrorism would continue with full determination.