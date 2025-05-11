3 injured in Gwadar grenade attack, cop and attacker die in encounter

GWADAR: Three persons were injured in a grenade attack at a house in Gwadar, a spokesman of Baluchistan government said on Sunday.

Spokesman Shahid Rind said that terrorists hurled a hand grenade at a house near Bilal Masjid leaving three persons from Punjab injured.

“Police engaged the fleeing attackers and killed one of them, while another injured in the incident,” government spokesman said.

“A policeman, Muhammad Khamari, martyred while performing his duty,” Shahid Rind said.

He said the attacker killed in the encounter has been identified as Shahjahan and his injured accomplice named Shahzad.