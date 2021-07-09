3 killed in Bangladesh factory inferno, Pakistan condoles deaths

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan on Friday extended “heartfelt” condolences on the death of three people in a massive blaze in a Bangladesh factory.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives due to a factory fire in Bangladesh. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the government and the brotherly people of Bangladesh,” spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri tweeted, praying for quick recovery of those injured.

According to AFP, a massive blaze in a Bangladesh factory killed three people and injured at least 30 with some people jumping from the upper floors to escape the fire, police said.

It was unclear how many people were trapped inside, though distraught relatives outside and other factory workers said they feared that others may have not escaped.

Fires are common in Bangladesh due to lax enforcement of safety rules. In February last year 70 people died when an inferno ripped through several Dhaka apartment blocks.

Police and witnesses said the fire broke out at Hashem Food and Beverage factory in Rupganj, an industrial town outside Dhaka, about 5:00 pm Thursday (1100 GMT) and was still raging on Friday morning.

“Three people have died after they sustained burn injuries,” Jayedul Alam, regional police chief, told AFP.

At least 30 people were injured including some who jumped from the upper floor after the fire quickly raced through the six-storey factory, police inspector Sheikh Kabirul Islam said.