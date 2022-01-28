3 men handed death penalty on 12 counts, 32 life terms in blast cases

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has handed three men death penalty on 12 counts and 32 life terms in five high-profile cases pertaining to bomb blasts, reported ARY News.

The court also awarded convicts Shabbir Ahmed, Mohammad Daud and Mohammad Bial a cumulative sentence of 384 years on different charges.

In addition to that, they are required to pay a cumulative fine of over Rs34 million and a compensation of Rs18.8 million to the families of the victims.

ATC Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar found the men guilty of planting bombs at different locations, including Adiala Road, Pir Wadhai, Kabari Bazaar and Saddar Haider Road.

The cases against the convicts were registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The convicts were shifted back to Adiala Jail after the pronouncement of the sentence.

