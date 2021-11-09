3 more nabbed in Nazim Jokhio murder case, DVR seized

KARACHI: Three more suspects were arrested in the high-profile Nazim Jokhio murder case on Tuesday, ARY News reported, quoting police.

An investigation team probing the murder case took the men identified as Razaq, Jamal and Wahid into custody and shifted them to an undisclosed location for questioning.

Also Read: Police investigation team probing Nazim Jokhio case visits crime scene

The police said the arrests were made in light of the statements of the accused who are already in police custody on physical remand, adding that a digital video recorder (DVR) installed at the farmhouse of main accused PPP MPA Jam Awais was also recovered following information provided by them.

On Monday, a local court extended the physical remand of MPA Jam Awais Gohram in the Nazim Jokhio murder case. The police produced him in Malir court and investigation officer informed that two accused of the case have been at large.

The court while extending physical remand of the accused including the MPA ordered the police to submit its progress report in the next hearing of the case.

Also Read: PM Imran Khan takes notice of Nazim Jokhio’s murder

Nazim Jokhio, a local journalist, was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

An autopsy found severe torture marks and bruises all over the body of the deceased.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!