30 experts shortlisted for top roles in federal ministries under PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) has shortlisted 30 candidates for high-level executive positions — including Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), and Managing Directors — across key federal ministries and departments.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level review meeting on Friday to evaluate the progress on the recruitment of technical experts and discuss strategies for boosting foreign investment in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the PPPA presented a comprehensive briefing on ongoing reforms, current appointments, and future plans to strengthen technical capacity in federal institutions. The authority confirmed that 15 technical experts had already been appointed under the current recruitment drive, while the appointment process for 47 additional technical positions is ongoing.

“Some 30 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment of Chief Executive Officers, Chief Financial Officers, and Managing Directors in 7 key ministries and departments,” the prime minister was informed.

The Prime Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to institutional reform, stating, “We are fully committed to implementing our agenda of economic digitization, rightsizing public institutions, and ensuring merit-based appointments of experts in government departments.” He reaffirmed that transparency and merit would be the guiding principles in all appointments.

The meeting was informed that initial interviews had been conducted for key roles in the Petroleum Division and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

In parallel, federal ministries have formed dedicated teams to craft sectoral strategies for investment. Roadmaps have been developed for sectors including Information Technology & Telecom, Railways, and Tourism, with frameworks for food security, maritime affairs, housing, minerals, industry, and energy nearing completion.

Additionally, pitchbooks for 18 economic sectors have been finalized to promote investment opportunities to countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Qatar, and Kuwait.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar, and other senior officials.