30 members committee will be formed for electoral reforms: Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday said that the verification process of resignations has been underway.

In a media talk the speaker said that the PTI members have tendered resignations or not, they should appear for personal verification.

“The resignation letter should be hand written by every member,” Ashraf said.

“The members have been dispatched letters calling them for verification of their resignations. A letter has also been sent to Imran Khan,” Speaker said. “Imran Khan is also a member of the assembly, he has to verify his resignation from membership of the house,” he added.

“I will take decision if the PTI members not confirming their resignations,” Ashraf said.

Commenting about the opposition leader, Speaker said that a member of the house having support of maximum legislators will become the Leader of the Opposition.

Talking on the electoral reforms, he said a parliamentary committee of 30 members will be constituted, including 20 National Assembly members and 10 Senators.

“Letters have been written to all parliamentary leaders including Imran Khan for the committee,” he said.

He said the electoral reforms process will go ahead during the budget session. The decision about elections will be taken after the electoral reforms, he added.

