30 Pakistani pilgrims killed in Iran road accident

TEHRAN: At least 30 Pakistani pilgrims were killed and 15 others sustained injuries after a bus carrying pilgrims met with an accident in Yazd, Iran.

According to Iranian media reports, the ill-fated bus overturned and caught fire near Taftan-Dehshir check point.

A total of 53 passengers were on the bus, most of whom were from Larkana, Ghotki and other cities in Sindh.

“A bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims overturned and caught fire in front of Dehshir-Taft checkpoint in the central province of Yazd on Tuesday night,” Iran’s state TV reported.

