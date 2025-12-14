30 to 40 mln Pakistanis actively using digital assets, says Bilal bin Saqib

Chairman of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA), Bilal bin Saqib, has said that Pakistan has, for the first time, opened a regulated, transparent, and globally compliant pathway for international digital asset exchanges.

Addressing a press briefing in Islamabad, he stated that the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Binance and HTX marks a practical step towards the country’s new regulatory vision for virtual assets.

He said the framework would enable effective oversight of anti-money laundering (AML) measures and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) mechanisms.

Highlighting Pakistan’s rapid adoption of digital assets, Bilal bin Saqib said the country ranks among the world’s top three crypto-adopting nations, with an estimated 30 to 40 million Pakistanis actively using digital assets.

He further noted that the $100 trillion global bond market is increasingly shifting towards digital systems, underscoring the growing importance of regulating crypto and virtual assets within a robust legal framework.

Underlining the need for timely and informed decision-making, the PVARA chairman said Pakistan aims to position itself as a global model for digital asset regulation.

He added that over the next decade, the country intends to strengthen its economic sovereignty through the strategic use of technology.