30mn ballot papers printed as ECP set to hold LG elections in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 30 million ballot papers have been printed as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to hold the first phase of local government elections in Sindh province on Sunday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources within the ECP, an expenditure of millions of rupees was incurred for the printing of ballots papers for the first phase of local government elections in 14 districts of the province. “A single ballot paper has cost approximately Rs115,” they said.

In addition, they said that the other equipment necessary for the polls have cost an additional cost.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Sindh government have sought deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers during local government elections in Sindh province.

The ECP Sindh chapter has written a letter to the secretary election commission, saying that the deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers was necessary for peaceful elections.

“Even commissioners, DROs and candidates have asked for deployment of Rangers at polling stations as there are concerns of violence and clashes between political rivals on the polling day,” the letter said.

In addition, the Sindh government has also written a letter to the interior secretary asking him to deploy 9,682 personnel of Rangers during local government elections.

“The personnel will be deployed at highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations,” the provincial government said and added that the measure was aimed at holding peaceful polls.

