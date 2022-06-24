31 candidates submit nomination papers for Karachi’s NA-245 by-polls

KARACHI: As many as 31 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the NA-240 by-election in Karachi scheduled on July 27, ARY News reported on Friday.

The deadline for submitting nomination papers has ended today. According to details, 27 candidates are affiliated with different political and religious parties, while four independent candidates have submitted nomination papers.

Five candidates from Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-Pakistan), four from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), three from Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), four from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), three from Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and two from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have filed nomination papers.

Meanwhile, four independent candidates – including Dr Farooq Sattar – have filed their nomination papers. Sattar contest for NA-245 seat in 2018 but lost to PTI’s Aamir Liaquat.

The national assembly seat was vacated after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

According to ECP schedule, the initial candidates’ list will be issued by the ECP on June 25 while the scrutiny of the papers will take place until June 27. The Returning Officers’ decision will be challengable until June 30. Syed Nadeem Haider has been appointed as the returning officer for the by-election.

The final list of candidates will be released on July 5, while the candidates will be able to withdraw till July 6. Election symbols will be allotted on July 7. According to the schedule, the polling for the vacant seat of the NA-245 constituency of Karachi will be held on July 27.

