33 persons reported missing in deadly Gul Plaza blaze

KARACHI: There are 33 persons reported missing in deadly blaze that wrecked Karachi’s one of prime malls Gul Plaza at M.A. Jinnah Road, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Those missing included men, women and children. People are reporting details of their missing relatives with the district administration.

The Sindh administration has directed firefighters to trace people likely to be trapped in the debris.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah has contacted Commissioner Karachi and Deputy Commissioner South district, directing them to trace the people untraced in the fire incident.

The Sindh government has activated helpline to address public queries with regard to Gul Plaza fire incident.

The South Zone Police have also established a separate helpline with regard to the fire incident on instructions of the provincial authorities.

Any information or missing report with regard to Gul Plaza blaze could be given on the Deputy Commissioner-South’s numbers 03135048048-02199206372-02199205625, while information with regard to missing persons in the incident could also be provided on the same numbers.

Meanwhile, the South Zone Police has also activated a helpline to facilitate general public with regard to the fire incident and citizens have been requested to provide any information with regard to Gul Plaza fire or report about the victims or missing persons in the incident immediately on these numbers:021 99205670۔۔۔۔ 021-99201196۔۔۔۔ 021-99205691.

DIG South has assured prompt police action over the received information.