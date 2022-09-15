34 flood affectees rescued, 16.4 tonnes of relief goods distributed in 24 hours: NFRCC

Islamabad: At least 34 were rescued, and 16.4 tonnes of food were supplied to flood-affected people in the last 24 hours, the National Flood Response Coordination Center (NFRCC) reported.

According to the NRFCC report southern and eastern parts of Sindh, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and North Eastern Punjab received heavy rainfall while the rest of the country faced hotter temperatures in the last 24 hours with Turbat experiencing the highest temperature with 42-degree celsius, 41 degrees in Sibbi and 41 degrees in Nokundi.

The weather would remain hot and dry in most plains of the country for the next 24 hours while Upper Punjab, Upper KP, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir could experience some rainfall.

The NFRCC reported that no infrastructural damage was caused by rains in the last 24 hours. However, 12,718 km of roads and 390 bridges have been damaged due to floods amid heavy rainfall and floods in the country, they added.

Army Aviation helicopters have taken 526 flights for flood-relief operations rescuing 4604 stranded people, the NFRCC told. 34 people were rescued, and 16.4 tonnes of relief goods were supplied using the Army Helicopters in the last 24 hours, it added.

A total of 147 relief camps, over 300 medical camps, and 284 relief collection points have been established across the country, NRFCC said. Over 1,26,365 people have been treated in the medical camps so far, and patients are being provided 5-day medicine, it added.

The NFRCC reported that over-collection points have received over 8498.8 tonnes of food items while 8219 tonnes of food items have been distributed in the country. In total 7.89 million medicine were collected while 7.75 million have been distributed among flood-affected people in the county, it added.

A total of 16,031 people are residing within 9 camps established under the Pakistan Navy, NFRCC reported. 23 Emergency Response teams of the Pakistan Army have rescued 15,174 people so far, it added.

