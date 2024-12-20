35 children killed, 6 injured in Nigeria fair stampede

A stampede at a school fair in the southwestern Nigerian city of Ibadan has left 35 children dead and seriously injured six others, police said on Thursday.

“Eight persons have since been arrested for their various involvements” in the incident, which took place on Wednesday in Nigeria’s third largest city, Oyo State Police Command spokesperson Adewale Osifeso said in a statement.

Among those detained was the main sponsor of the event at the Basorun Islamic High School, which was organised by the Wings Foundation and Agidigbo FM radio.

The Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department has opened a probe, he added.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde had shared his condolences on X Wednesday.

“Our hearts remain with the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” Makinde said.

“We sympathise with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths,” he added.