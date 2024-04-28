Saudi Arabia: 35 customers hospitalized after consuming food from local restaurant

A total of 35 individuals were hospitalized after consuming food from a local restaurant in Riyadh, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing the Health Ministry of Saudi Arabia.

The outbreak, food poisoning, has resulted in 27 affected individuals needing intensive care, with six making full recoveries and two being discharged after receiving necessary medical attention, as reported by Gulf News.

In response, Riyadh Municipality has closed the restaurant, its branches, and the central lab for extensive investigations to determine the outbreak’s cause.

As part of their ongoing dedication to public health, municipal authorities are maintaining strict health surveillance measures across the city.

The Ministry stated it is collaborating with various entities to conduct epidemiological studies, to reduce risks and enhance responses to any similar occurrences in the future.