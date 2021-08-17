35 pct eligible population of Punjab vaccinated, says health minister

LAHORE: Health Minister Yasmin Rashid has claimed that 35 percent eligible population of Punjab has been vaccinated, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Provincial health minister talking here said that daily 0.5 mln people being inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines in province. Only yesterday 2,50,000 people received vaccine shots due to Muharram.” “Everything will be opened when the majority of population will get vaccine,” the minister said.

Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that all vaccination centres in the province will remain open on 9th Muharram.

Health minister said that 47 percent of the eligible population above 40 years has been vaccinated, while 63 pct of the people above 60 years have been inoculated till now.

Moreover, 2,80,000 people were vaccinated at their homes during the vaccination drive.

“There are around 60 million people above 18 years in Punjab, the group

of the population, which has been eligible for Covid-19 vaccination,” Dr Yasmin Rashid said.

“The government is trying its utmost that the people wear masks as following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) is necessary,” Rashid said. Micro-smart lockdown is being imposed in hot spots of the pandemic, health minister said.