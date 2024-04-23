35 scientists, engineers from strategic organisations get civil awards

RAWALPINDI: On behalf of President Asif Ali Zardari, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organisations for their meritorious services at the Investiture Ceremony held at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a total of 35 scientists and engineers were conferred with the awards.

It added that seven officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 15 officers received President’s Award for Pride of Performance and 13 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

The CJCSC lauded the services of the scientists and engineers; hailing them as the nation’s unseen heroes. While addressing the awardees, the CJCSC said.

“You, all, have selflessly contributed towards strengthening the foundations of a resilient nation; and for that, we are forever indebted to you,” General Sahir Shamshad Mirza added.