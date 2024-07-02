web analytics
36 precious goats die of lightning strike in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: As many as 36 goats died after a lightning strike during rain at village Khairaywala near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to local people, the cost of the goats is stated over Rs 1.8 millions.

The goats belonged to cattle farmer Muhammad Sharif who belonged to district Layyah and his village is located near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed (Muzaffargarh). The local people expressed grief over the loss the precious goats.

The farmer appealed Punjab government to assist him financial as the mishap would create many trouble in his life.

Read more: Pakistan gets lightning detectors from China

In 2013, China gifted Pakistan with meteorological detectors that provide early warning of lightning, which would protect the people of Tharparkar from loss of life and property.

According to Director General of the Meteorological Department Mehr Sahibzad Khan, China has given 25 weather detectors worth US$1 million to Pakistan free of charge. The Chinese equipment will be able to predict lightning events in time.

Mehr Sahibzad Khan said that weather detectors are being installed all over the country, a radar with a range of 14,000 km is also being taken from China, the new equipment will timely identify natural disasters due to climate change.

