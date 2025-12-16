36 private shelters for children working in Sindh: minister

KARACHI: Minister of Social Welfare, Mir Tariq Ali Talpur Tuesday said that three centres of the department have been working in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

Provincial minister in ‘question hour’ in Sindh Assembly said that children are also residing in 36 shelters of private organizations in Sindh. “A helpline for children is working round the clock,” minister said.

He said rescued children kept at protection houses.

He also said that 16,00 children were recovered from year 2020 to 2025.

Replying a question minister said that the district officer used to prevent child marriages. “We first try to stop the marriage when being reported about a child marriage. The person who solemnizes Nikah in child marriage also being arrested,” Tariq Talpur said.

On a question social welfare minister said that 3,600 organizations are running orphanages in Sindh, we work in coordination with the NGOs.

“I am chairman of the standing committee, but the secretary and other officers remain absent from meetings,” MPA Abdul Basit said. He also questioned why shelter homes and Dar ul Aman being run by the NGOs.