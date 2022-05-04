3600 street crime incidents reported in Karachi during Ramazan

KARACHI: As many as 3600 street crime incidents have been reported in Karachi while seven citizens lost their lives during the month of Ramazan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to record shared by provincial authorities, a total of 1600 motorcycles were either snatched or stolen in the city during the holy month. More than 1800 mobile phones and 121 four-wheelers were also snatched during the month.

The police shared that seven citizens were killed while 43 others got injured during street crime incidents in the metropolitan. “A decline in snatching of mobile phones, motorcycles, and vehicles have been witnessed during the month,” they said.

Karachi police has made multiple attempts to rein in rising street crime incidents in the city and recently Karachi police prepared a draft law for e-tagging of street criminals with Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon saying that 11,000 suspects will be placed under electronic monitoring.

According to the draft law prepared by AIG Karachi, this will be the first time the police will use the technology in Pakistan and anyone found involved in repeating a crime will be monitored for two years through e-tagging.

The suspect could only acquire bail after submitting an affidavit assuring that he would not go out of a certain area during the period of electronic surveillance.

The GPS device will be monitoring the live movement of the suspect and if he is found involved in any criminal activity again then the punishment will be multiplied.

The suspects in street crime cases will be allowed to stay at their homes rather than being jailed and will be monitored on the same footing as fourth schedule suspects.

Comments