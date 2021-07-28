37 more health workers infected with Covid-19 in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: In the last 24 hours 37 more healthcare workers have got infected with Covid-19 in the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In the said period 29 doctors, one nurse and seven other health workers were infected with coronavirus, the sources at the Ministry of National Health said.

As many as 16,975 healthcare workers have got infected while battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

According to sources, so far 10,169 doctors, 2,406 nurses and 4,400 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus.

While battling the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the country 166 healthcare workers have lost their lives, the sources said.

Overall 16,372 health workers have recovered from the pandemic.

Presently 409 ailing health workers have been at homes and 28 admitted in hospitals, sources said.

Most of the medical workers infected by the virus and deceased belong to Sindh. As per the province-wise breakup, in Sindh, 5,970 health workers were infected by coronavirus while 58 died in the disease.

In Punjab, 3,489 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 29 of them died. In KP, 4,005 healthcare workers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 and 44 of them died.

In Islamabad, 1,560 medical workers contracted the coronavirus and 14 of them died. In Balochistan 853 healthcare workers and in Azad Kashmir 808 health workers contracted coronavirus and 09 of them died in each region.

While in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 290 medical workers contracted coronavirus and three of them died.