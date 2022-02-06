Sunday, February 6, 2022
3pc divorces in Mumbai caused by traffic jams. Know Why?

More than three percent of divorces in Mumbai are caused owing to traffic jams, said Amruta Fadnavis- wife of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

While speaking to the media, Amruta Fadnavis, who is also a banker by profession said that she was saying it as a common citizen as she witnesses potholes and traffic jams daily.

“Do you know how many divorces are taking place because of it in Mumbai? Three per cent,” she said and in the next second explained the reason behind it saying: “People cannot find time for their families because of traffic issues.”


However, her claim was taken head-on by a Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi who said in a tweet, “Best [il]logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3% Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake… Bengaluru families please avoid reading this, can prove fatal for your marriages.”

Amruta Fadnavis later responded to her tweet and shared the finding from a report.

