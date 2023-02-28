4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Chilas, adjoining areas

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Chilas and its adjoining areas on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The Seismological Center detailed that the epicentre of the earthquake was 35 kilometres away from Chilas southwest while its depth was 20 kilometres.

The mild quake caused no life or property loss, according to the initial reports.

Earlier on February 26, tremors were felt early morning in the Awaran district of Balochistan and adjacent areas.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Awaran and surrounding areas on Sunday morning. The residents came out of their homes reciting the ‘Kalma-e-Tayyaba’.

The Seismological Center furthered that its depth was 76 kilometres. However, it didn’t confirm the epicentre of the earthquake.

