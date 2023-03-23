4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts part of Punjab

SARGODHA: Tremors were felt in different parts of Punjab on Thursday after a magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted the adjoining areas, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremors were felt in Sargodha, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib and its adjourning areas.

The PMD said that the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 4.4 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was 30km away from Sargodha at a depth of 30km.

Earlier on March 21, tremors were felt in different parts of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, China and other countries after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolted the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.

The cities include Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Jehlum, Sargodha, Swat, and its adjourning areas.

The PMD said that the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 6.8 on the Richter Scale and the epicentre was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan at a depth of 180km.

