Saturday, December 3, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

test

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Chitral, Dir  and other areas of the province.

The depth of the earthquake was 101 kilometres and its epicentre was 73 away from Chitral.

Felling the tremors, people came out of their houses while reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba

No casualty was reported so far.

Earlier on October 12, an earthquake of 3.9-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Khuzdar and adjoining areas. The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometres and its epicentre was some 80km away from Khuzdar in the west.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.