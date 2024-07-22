4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Swat, other KP areas

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 hit the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and surrounding areas on Monday, causing no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

According to the seismological centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.7 on the Richter scale, the depth of the earthquake was 205 km, while the epicenter was the Hindu Kush Mountain range.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of notable damage or casualties.

.People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

On July 15, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5 jolted Zhob and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province.

According to the seismological center, the epicenter of the earthquake was 106 kilometers in south from Zhob.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Khuzdar so far.