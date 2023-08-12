28.9 C
4 arrested for ‘torturing man to death’ inside car showroom

KARACHI: Law enforcement authorities on Saturday successfully arrested the four culprits responsible for the murder after subjecting a civilian to torture at a showroom in North Karachi, ARY News reported.

The arrested individuals identified as Ali, Amaar, Hassan, and Safeer, were all indicted by the victim’s family in the First Information Report (FIR).

According to the police, the four arrested accused are also seen torturing the youth in the video that emerged on social media.

The footage also reveals the presence of additional individuals who were witnessing the violence against the victim, yet they failed to report the incident to the police and instead attempted to conceal the crime.

The police have expressed that they are making efforts to apprehend the other individuals who appeared in the video as well.

it is pertinent to mention here that a local court had recently granted police a five-day remand of the suspects Ali and Amaar, who were associated with the incident of assaulting and murdering a young individual at a car showroom.

The court had also directed the police to submit a progress report in the upcoming hearing.

