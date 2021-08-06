4 Lahore sisters to go with parents as court axes child bureau’s petition

LAHORE: The recovered four Lahore sisters will go back to their parents’ house as local court released its verdict on Friday deciding against the plea by child protection and welfare bureau (CPWB) which sought the release of those children, ARY News reported.

The local court dealing the case of four Lahore sisters, who were abducted and then recovered, has heard the plea from their parents for taking them home and from child protection bureau for the release of these girls, and reserved the verdict.

These sisters had recorded their statements to the court, saying they left the house for a day out but then the rickshaw driver abducted them and held them at his place so he can get them married.

He wanted to marry us off to someone, the girls told the court.

On the case of these sisters, recovered from Sahiwal by the Punjab police on Aug 4 after going missing soon after they had left their house, the police had earlier learned that plans of selling them had almost materialized.

The prime accused had taken Rs100,000 against the deal he made for one girl already before the police intercepted and seized him.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Shariq Jamal Khan revealed yesterday that the abductors had been trying to sell the four girls kidnapped by them from Lahore and the prime suspect sold one of the girls for Rs100,000 before being caught by police.

While addressing a press conference to provide details of the abduction of four girls from Lahore, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal Khan said that the girls who had been kidnapped from Lahore’s Hanjarwal area were successfully recovered by police.

He detailed that the alleged abductors including Qasim, Shehzad, Naeem, Asif and Shaukat were arrested. Khan said that the four girls had left their home on July 30 late at night following a family dispute and reached Gulshan-e-Ravi stop through the Orange Line train.