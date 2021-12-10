4 million complaints resolved through Pakistan Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) continues to gain popularity among the masses as the number of registered citizens has crossed the 3.7 million mark, whereas, four million complaints were resolved so far, ARY News reported on Friday.

Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) issued the monthly statistics of the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), stating that the number of registered users has crossed the 3.7 million mark.

According to the report, 2.2 million people have registered to PCP from Punjab, 0.6 million from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 0.5 million from Sindh, 51,000 from Balochistan and 77,000 from Balochistan.

The citizens have registered 4.4 million complaints to the portal including 4.2 million from Pakistan and 215,000 from overseas Pakistanis.

Overall 4 million complaints have been resolved through Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) while 46 per cent of the citizens expressed satisfaction over its performance.

Earlier in September, it was learnt that the portal will be dealing with the Sehat Insaf Card’s complaints after directives from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Performance Delivery Unit.

A special category had been made at the citizen portal for registering complaints regarding Sehat Insaf Card after directives from the premier.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the citizens could lodge their complaints regarding facilities and staffers at the health facilities, a delay or non-cooperation in the provision of spending details, and non-provision of health facilities.

The citizens could also lodge complaints regarding hospitals added in the panel of the Sehat Card, the PM office said adding that a special dashboard has been allotted to the higher-ups in State Life Insurance to immediately look into the complaints and address them.

The chairman of State Life Insurance would ensure immediate resolution of the complaints registered at the Citizen portal.

PM Imran Khan had launched Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card for seven districts of the Punjab province on May 26, providing universal health coverage to 100 percent population of the districts.

