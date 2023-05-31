40 cops serving at Rawalpindi Division transferred

ISALAMABAD: A total of 40 policemen serving at various police stations in Punjab’s Rawalpindi division have been transferred from their post on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details, a large-scale transfer of police officers has taken place in the Rawalpindi Division, around 40 inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors in four districts have been transferred from their post.

DIG Establishment Division issued a notification for the transfer of police officers, stated that the transfers of police officers have been made on the recommendation of RPO Rawalpindi, Syed Khurram Ali.

The notification states that the officers who have been transferred should report to their respective police offices within a week. Failure to comply with the reporting requirement will result in disciplinary action against the non-compliant officers.

The notification further instructs that the RPO Rawalpindi should immediately release the officers included in the new transfer posting list.