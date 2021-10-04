40 more Green Line buses to reach Karachi on Oct 13: Ismail

KARACHI: Another batch of 40 Green Line buses will reach Karachi on October 13, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Monday.

“Hopefully the prime minister inaugurates the project within one-and-half month,” talking to media during a visit of Karachi’s rapid transit Green Line bus project, Governor Imran Ismail said.

Governor Imran Ismail inspected the Green Line route, development project and other issues. “We have first time traveled in a Green Bus today,” he said.

“The bus rapid transit project has been formally inspected today,” Imran Ismail said.

“The Green Line project demonstrates the prime minister’s love with Karachi,” Governor Ismail said.

It is to be mentioned here that the first batch of 40 Green Line buses was reached Karachi from China on September 19.

The buses for the Green Line BRT for Karachi have four doors, charging ports and special convenience for the special persons as well as for women.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar earlier announced that the Green Line bus service will become operational in Karachi in November this year.

Green Line BRT project

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also constructed at Numaish intersection.

The construction work on Phase-I of the project was started in 2016.

