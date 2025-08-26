406 people die, 245 injured in KP rainfall and flash floods: PDMA

PESHAWAR: PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday said that 406 people have died and 245 injured in rainfall and flash floods in the province.

“The death toll included 167 women and 108 children,” Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP has stated in its update on losses.

PDMA in a factsheet has said that 245 people have injured in various incidents in the province including 121 men, 92 women and 32 children.

According to the PDMA, the death toll of flooding in district Buner has soared to 237, the highest death toll in the affected areas. Moreover, 128 people injured in the disaster-hit district.

Flooding claimed 42 lives in Swabi district, 36 lives in Shangla and 25 in Mansehra, PDMA said.

PDMA stated that in rain-related incidents in Bajaur 22 people died, while 20 died in flooding in Swat.

The rainfall and flash floods damaged overall 2810 properties in which 2136 houses partially damaged, while 674 structures were thoroughly destroyed in the natural calamity, PDMA said.

According to PDMA report, maximum 1469 houses damaged by flooding in Buner district.

According to the PDMA, 324 educational institutions were affected in recent rainfall, including 18 schools completely destroyed and 306 others partially damaged.

Moreover, 5916 livestock also perished in rainfall and flash floods.