44mn Pakistani children to be immunized with polio drops in 2023

ISLAMABAD: The anti-polio campaigns in 2023 will immunize 44 million children across Pakistan, ARY News reported citing sources.

As per details, the federal government have made the calendar for the anti-polio campaign 2023.

In the upcoming year 2023, six campaigns will be carried out across the country to eradicate the polio virus.

The first anti-polio campaign will kick off in January. This will be followed by more vaccination drives in March, May, July, October and December.

Earlier, the National Polio Lab (NPL) has confirmed polio virus in environmental samples in Bannu.

Polio virus has been found in sewage sample from Bannu’s Muslimabad Sokarai area. Type-1 wild poliovirus has been detected in environmental samples in Bannu, sources said.

The NPL has detected Polio virus for the 11th time this year in samples collected from Bannu. Sewage samples were collected last month from Bannu for polio test.

This year, poliovirus has been detected in 27 climatic samples as well, sources said.

This year, poliovirus has been confirmed in 37 sewage samples, sources said.

They added that in Punjab this year, poliovirus has been confirmed 10 times. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa virus of the crippling disease has been found in 24 samples and in Sindh and Islamabad in one sewage sample each, sources said.

