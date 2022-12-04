45 govt teachers suspended for working in private sector

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has suspended at least 45 government teachers, who were allegedly working in private sector, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, Sindh Secretary Education Akbar Leghari has issued notification of the suspension of 45 government teachers across the province.

The notification stated, “The services of employees of School Education & Literacy Department are hereby placed under suspension for allegedly working in private sector.”

“During their suspension period they shall draw pay and allowances as admissible under the law,” the notification added.

The suspended teachers included Primary School Teacher (PST), High School Teacher (HST) and Head Master, who belong to Nowshehru Feroze, Badin, Larkana, Hyderabad, Qamber Shahdadkot and other districts.

Meanwhile, the education department has blocked the IDs of more than 100 watchmen and stopped their salaries for not performing their duties.

In a statement, the secretary education said that actions were taken to improve the education system in the province. “The education department will submit a report to the court regarding its performance,” he added.

Last month, the Sindh Education Department dismissed the teachers and employees of government schools who had been absent for eight months.

The ghost employees included eight high school teachers, eight junior school teachers, 10 primary school teachers, four Sindhi teachers and two headmasters.

