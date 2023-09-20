450,000 sacks of hoarded commodities seized in Karachi’s Keamari

KARACHI: Security institutions and district administration seized over 450,000 sacks of hoarded essential commodities including sugar, black and white gram (channa), corn and other items in Karachi’s Keamari, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The security institutions and the district administration conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against the hoarders and smugglers following the special directives of the caretaker prime minister.

A raid was conducted at Jumma Khan go-down also known as Adil II in Keamari’s Mochko area and more than 450,000 sacks of hoarded essential commodities worth Rs1.5 billion were recovered.

According to the district administration, the hoarders had planned to smuggle the food items to Afghanistan through Balochistan. The food items were dumped to create an artificial shortage in the markets, it added.

The go-down was sealed for further legal action against the accused. The administration said that it was the second major operation after a raid conducted by Rangers. Rangers had recovered 140,000 sacks of food items worth Rs1 billion.

Earlier in the month, the Port Control Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had foiled the bid to smuggle aircraft chemicals, oil, expensive electronic items and domestic commodities at the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT).

The ANF unit searched a container at the KICT on suspicion of drug smuggling after receiving an intelligence report. During the search, non-custom products were recovered from the container.

The non-custom products include over 550 bottles of aircraft oil and chemicals, laptops, electronic cigarettes, watches, hard drives, tablets, gutka and pan masala.

The ANF unit handed over the confiscated items to Customs officials for further legal action.