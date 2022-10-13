4,523 malaria cases reported in flood-hit districts of Balochistan

QUETTA: Malaria is spreading like an epidemic in the flood-hit districts of Balochistan as 4,523 new cases of the mosquito borne disease were reported within two days, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Overall 59,012 malaria cases were reported in five districts of Balochistan during the last 12 days.

The most affected districts of Balochistan in terms of malaria cases were Sohbatpur and Nasirabad, whereas, the positivity rate of malaria in Jafarabad district was 94 per cent.

In Sohbatpur, 17,611 cases were reported in 12 days, 12,619 in Nasirabad, 12,861 in Jafarabad, 9,659 in Jhal Magsi and 5,213 in Dera Bugti.

READ: JAFFERABAD: TYPHOID, MALARIA CLAIM TWO MORE LIVES

Sources said that 110 pregnant women were malaria positive in the flood-affected districts. 30,542 men 28,470 women, 10,340 children aged below 5 years and 48,672 children over 5 years were malaria positive in the said districts.

Viral infections and diseases continue their onslaught in flood-affected areas of Sindh as well as 7,055 Diarrhea, and 6,713 Malaria cases were reported in the province until October 4.

According to a report issued by the health department in Sindh, a total of 7,055 new Diarrhea cases, while another 8,226 skin infections were reported in the province.

The report read that 9549 respiratory infections were reported in the province while 6173 cases of Malaria were reported amid heavy floods and rainfall in the country.

Comments