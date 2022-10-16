46 COVID-19 cases reported in a day: NIH

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed that 46 people tested positive for COVID-19 within a day, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the daily statistics released by the NIH, 10,396 coronavirus detection tests were conducted across the country.

46 people tested positive for COVID-19, the NIH added.

The country recorded COVID-19 positivity rate of 0.44 per cent during the last 24 hours. Twenty-four (24) patients are still in critical condition, however, no death was reported today, it added.

Yesterday, 36 people tested positive for coronavirus after 10,768 detection tests across the country. The positivity rate stood at 0.33 per cent yesterday while no Covid-related death was reported.

The number of critical patients was 27 on Saturday.

