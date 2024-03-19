462 social media accounts suspended in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The anti-extremism unit of the Islamabad Police on Tuesday suspended 462 accounts found involved in spreading religious and ethnic hatred on social media platforms in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the capital police identified a total of 1522 accounts found involved in spreading negative activities after which the Federal Investigation Agency took action and suspended 462 accounts while, the remaining 1060 accounts will also be closed soon.

Upon identifying 1522 accounts, Islamabad Police spokesperson disclosed that a letter was penned to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requesting the closure of said accounts.

The spokesperson disclosed that out of the 462 closed accounts, 65 were implicated in spreading religious hatred, 47 were found propagating anti-national sentiments, and 350 were engaged in disseminating terrorist content.

However, efforts are underway to promptly close the remaining 1060 accounts as well.

Earlier to this development, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar stated that the government will not tolerate the anti-state use of social media.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore today, he said that people should use social media responsibly as the anti-state use of social media will not be tolerated.

He maintained that government understands the economic challenges faced by the country and that Prime Minister holds meetings on daily basis to overcome these challenges.

Tarar said that the present government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s dynamic leadership, is working tirelessly for Pakistan’s progress.

Expressing sorrow and grief over loss of precious lives in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan, the Information Minister said armed forces have presented unprecedented sacrifices during war against terrorism and continue to do so.