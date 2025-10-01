48 cases of dengue fever reported in Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE: In last 24 hours 48 cases of dengue fever reported in Punjab including 15 new infections surfaced in Lahore.

Total number of dengue patients in Lahore has reached to 245 with new cases.

Meanwhile 20 cases of dengue fever reported in Rawalpindi in last 24 hours as the total number of dengue patients in the district has soared to 676, officials said.

The total cases of dengue fever in Punjab during this season has reached to 1430, according to sources.

Moreover, 56 fresh cases of dengue fever have been reported in Islamabad during last 24 hours.

DHO Islamabad has said that 37 dengue cases have been reported from the rural areas of the federal capital, while 19 cases reported from urban areas.

Overall 27 dengue fever patients have been admitted in different hospitals of Islamabad, district health officer said.

Dengue Alert

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had issued a high-risk dengue outbreak alert for the period between September 20 and early December during year 2025, citing favorable weather conditions and widespread flooding as key drivers of potential transmission.

According to PMD’s Dengue Alert, dengue fever has become a recurring public health threat over the past decade, with major outbreaks typically occurring in the post-monsoon season.

Scientific analysis shows that dengue risk intensifies when temperatures remain between 26–29 °C for 3 to 5 weeks, relative humidity exceeds 60%, and rainfall surpasses 27 mm with a lag effect of up to three weeks.

Dengue mosquitoes are most active two hours after sunrise and two hours before sunset, while their breeding slows only when temperatures fall below 16 °C.

This year’s prolonged monsoon rains, river overflows, and reservoir discharges have inundated large parts of Punjab and Sindh, including major urban centers. Many areas remain submerged, displacing millions and overcrowding relief shelters—further increasing the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

PMD warned that the combination of stagnant floodwater, high humidity, and optimal temperatures has created ideal conditions for dengue outbreaks, starting September 20 onward.

The risk is particularly high in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Multan, as well as across flood-affected areas nationwide.