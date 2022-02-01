48 educational institutions closed in KP

PESHAWAR: As many as 48 educational institutions have been closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after students and employees were found infected with the coronavirus, Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai said on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation and closure of schools, he said 306 teachers and 630 students have thus far been infected with the viral disease in the province.

Also Read: NCOC launches door to door drive to vaccinate people against COVID-19

55 per cent students have been inoculated against Covid-19, the minister said, calling for educational institutions to be closed only for seven days if students or staff test positive for the virus.

He instructed that vaccination of students over the age of 12 years be ensured.

Tarakai said action will be taken against the administration of schools that have failed to get students vaccinated as per the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) guidelines.

Also Read: Pakistan records drop in daily COVID-19 cases

The minister further directed the health department to increase Covid-19 testing at schools across the province.

Pakistan recorded a drop in daily COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, data released by the NCOC said. A total of 55,202 samples were tested, out of which 5,327 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 9.65 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 11.53%.

Comments