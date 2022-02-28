499 stranded Pakistanis evacuated from Ukraine so far

KYIV: As many as 499 Pakistani nationals who got stranded in Ukraine after the Russian invasion of the country have been evacuated to safety.

Pakistan’s embassy in Ukraine said the evacuation of stranded Pakistanis is underway. So far 499 Pakistanis, including family members of the embassy staff and students, have been evacuated, it added.

Currently, it said there were 160 Pakistanis on the Ukraine-Poland border while 21 Pakistanis were on their way to Hungary border from Ukraine. Six Pakistani students are in Ukraine’s Lyiv and Ternopil cities.

Most students have been transported from Kharkiv to Poland and Romania.

The embassy has appointed focal persons for assisting the stranded Pakistanis in Ternopil, Kyiv and Lviv. The stranded Pakistanis have been directed to contact the officials of the Pakistani embassy in Ternopil at 0038063698164 and 380681734727.

