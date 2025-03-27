web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, March 27, 2025
5.2 intensity quake jolts Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.2 intensity on the Richter scale jolted several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said.

The earthquake tremors felt at Peshawar, Mardan, Shangla, Mingora, Chitral, Hangu and adjoining areas.

The epicenter of the earthquake was Afghanistan and Tajikistan border region at the depth of 198 kilometers.

Pakistan Disaster Management Authority in a statement said that the earthquake was recorded at 1:28 PM with 5.2 magnitude at the depth of 198 kilometers.

Tremors were felt at most of the areas of the province, but no losses of life or property reported.

Earlier in February an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and surrounding areas, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said

Tremors were felt across Swat, Mingora, Lower Dir, Chitral and adjoining areas, causing panic among residents, who came out of their houses reciting verses of the holy book.

